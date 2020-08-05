UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Private Hiring Slumps To 167,000 In July: ADP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

US private hiring slumps to 167,000 in July: ADP

The United States added just 167,000 private sector jobs in July, nowhere near analysts' expectations of a 1.6 million rise as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt business, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States added just 167,000 private sector jobs in July, nowhere near analysts' expectations of a 1.6 million rise as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt business, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday.

"The labor market recovery slowed in the month of July," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of the ADP Research Institute.

"We have seen the slowdown impact businesses across all sizes and sectors."

Related Topics

Business United States July Market All Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

17 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

35 minutes ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

40 minutes ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

45 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

1 hour ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.