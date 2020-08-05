US private hiring slumps to 167,000 in July: ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States added just 167,000 private sector jobs in July, nowhere near analysts' expectations of a 1.6 million rise as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt business, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States added just 167,000 private sector jobs in July, nowhere near analysts' expectations of a 1.6 million rise as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt business, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday.

"The labor market recovery slowed in the month of July," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of the ADP Research Institute.

"We have seen the slowdown impact businesses across all sizes and sectors."