U.S. Private Lunar Lander Launched To Moon
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) -- American company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander was launched into space early Thursday morning, with an aim of achieving the first Moon landing of a U.S. spacecraft in five decades.
The mission, codenamed IM-1, is Intuitive Machines' first robotic flight to the Moon's surface. The lander, carrying NASA scientific and other commercial payloads to the Moon, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
About one hour after the launch, NASA confirmed the lander had separated from the rocket and was continuing its trip to the Moon.
The lander is scheduled to land at crater Malapert A near the south pole of the Moon.
The scientific objectives of the mission include studies of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface. It will also be demonstrating precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, according to NASA.
NASA is working with several U.S. companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Fire in central Moscow put out, no casualties reported7 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo promises continuity on economic growth for Indonesia7 minutes ago
-
Madinah deputy governor inaugurates 23rd scientific forum for Hajj, Umrah7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town27 minutes ago
-
Macau's firecracker free-for-all sparks joy for New Year celebrants27 minutes ago
-
Macron, Zelensky to sign security deal in Paris Friday37 minutes ago
-
Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city57 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja steer India to 185-3 at tea in third England Test57 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Germany, France on Friday57 minutes ago
-
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg of Hashish and 3 Gram ..1 hour ago
-
US aid blockage having 'impact' on Ukraine: NATO chief1 hour ago
-
Stellantis bags record annual net profits of 18.6 bln euros1 hour ago