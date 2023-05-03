UrduPoint.com

US Private Payrolls For April Double To Expectations But Wage Growth Slows Too - ADP

Published May 03, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US private sector employment increased by almost 300,000 jobs in April, the payrolls tracker for the sector said on Wednesday as it reported a growth twice more than expected that could be a fresh challenge to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

Economists polled by US media had only expected private employers to add 147,500 jobs last month but the tally reported by payrolls surveyor ADP was 296,000 instead.

The Fed has said it needs to see an appreciable slowing of the labor market in order to win its fight against inflation. What could be heartening to the central bank though is a cap on wages, which grew at a much slower rate than the pace of jobs itself, ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said.

"The slowdown in pay growth gives the clearest signal of what's going on in the labor market right now," Richardson, said. "Employers are hiring aggressively while holding pay gains in check as workers come off the sidelines. Our data also shows fewer people are switching jobs."

The ADP data on private payrolls landed ahead of the more important non-farm payrolls report for April due from the US Labor Department on Friday. Comprising jobs in both the public and private sectors, the non-farm payrolls report is expected to cite a growth of 180,000 positions last month versus the 236,000 in March.

The Fed has a mandate of ensuring maximum employment through a jobless rate of 4% or below and keeping inflation manageable.

To fight inflation, the Fed has hiked rates by a total 4.75% in nine increases since March last year. That has brought rates to a peak of 5%, from just 0.25% at the onset of the pandemic. As a result of the central bank's actions, inflation has slowed to between 4% and 5% per year, though that is still at least double the Fed's 2% per year target.

Economists say the Fed could pause its rate hike cycle from June, after likely adding another quarter point at its May policy meeting later on Wednesday to bring rates to a peak of 5.25%.

A Fed stall on rates, if it comes, will coincide with clear signs that the US economy is slowing and job opportunities are shrinking. Since initial business disruptions from the pandemic that led to a loss of 20 million jobs, the US labor market has added hundreds of thousands of positions each month for more than two years, bringing unemployment to 50-year lows of well below the Fed's 4% target for the jobless rate.

The central bank in the past has said that higher-than-usual spending by Americans due to robust job and wage growth opportunities were among reasons why it could not stop raising rates to tackle inflation. The ADP data on private payrolls has shown that employment and wage catalysts for inflation may be subsiding.

