US Private Payrolls Up Almost 500,000 in June, Adding to Fed Woes - ADP

Private employers in the United States added nearly 500,000 jobs in June, payroll processing firm ADP said Thursday in a report likely to add to the consternation of Federal Reserve officials eyeing less dynamic jobs from the government later this week that would suggest an easing in inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Private employers in the United States added nearly 500,000 jobs in June, payroll processing firm ADP said Thursday in a report likely to add to the consternation of Federal Reserve officials eyeing less dynamic jobs from the government later this week that would suggest an easing in inflation.

Economists polled by US media expect the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls on Friday to cite a jobs growth of around 225,000 for last month, versus May's 339,000. Ahead of that, ADP reported that employers outside the public sector added 497,000 positions in June, on top of the 267,000 the prior month.

The Fed is hoping for a softer jobs growth in June that would aid its efforts in fighting inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index � an inflation indicator closely followed by the Fed � grew 3.8% in the year to May. Core PCE, a component of the index stripped of volatile food and energy prices, expanded by 4.6%. The Fed's tolerance for inflation is a mere 2% per annum.

The central bank has raised interest rates by 5% since the end of the coronavirus outbreak in March 2022, bringing them to a peak of 5.25% in an attempt to bring inflation back to its targeted level. The Fed skipped a rate hike in June for the first time in more than a year but is expected to resume its monetary tightening at its July 26 rate decision with another 0.5% hike.

"Consumer-facing service industries had a strong June, aligning to push job creation higher than expected," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in the payroll processor's report. "But wage growth continues to ebb in these same industries, and hiring likely is cresting after a late-cycle surge."

The labor market is the juggernaut of the US economy, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month over the past three years after initially losing 20 million to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While policy-makers over the world typically celebrate on seeing good jobs numbers, the Fed is in a different predicament. The central bank wishes to see an easing of conditions that are a little "too good" now for the economy's own good � in this case, unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.

The Fed has a mandate of ensuring "maximum employment" through a jobless rate of 4% or below, and keeping inflation "manageable." The last was a task easily achieved before the COVID-19 breakout, when prices expanded less than 2% a year. The pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, however, triggered runaway inflation since mid-2021.