U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Private companies in the United States added 534,000 jobs in November, indicating a renewed momentum in the labor market recovery, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported Thursday

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Private companies in the United States added 534,000 jobs in November, indicating a renewed momentum in the labor market recovery, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported Thursday.

"The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, noting that November's job gains brought the three-month average to 543,000 monthly jobs, "a modest uptick" from the job pace earlier this year.

Job gains have eclipsed 15 million since the recovery began, though 5 million jobs are short of pre-pandemic levels, according to Richardson.

Richardson added that it's too early to tell if the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months.