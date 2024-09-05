Open Menu

US Private Sector Hiring Misses Expectations In August: ADP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Hiring in the US private sector markedly undershot analyst expectations in August, said payroll firm ADP on Thursday, as the health of the labor market comes under scrutiny.

Private sector employment rose by 99,000 in August while job gains in July were revised down to 111,000, said ADP in a report.

A consensus forecast by analysts had pegged growth at 150,000, according to Briefing.com.

The weaker-than-expected performance could fuel concern around the jobs market, which has been holding up in the face of high interest rates and lending support to consumer spending.

Data indicating the strength of the labor market could affect the size of upcoming Federal Reserve rate reductions, as policymakers walk a fine line between tackling inflation with high rates without triggering a downturn.

"The job market's downward drift brought us to slower-than-normal hiring after two years of outsized growth," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement.

