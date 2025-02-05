Open Menu

US Private Sector Hiring Picks Up In January: ADP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM

US private sector hiring picks up in January: ADP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The US private sector added more jobs than anticipated in January, payroll firm ADP said Wednesday, as consumer-facing job creation surged.

Private sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs last month, ADP said in a statement, sharply above the market consensus of 155,000, according to Briefing.com.

"We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market," said Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist. "Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production."

The figures published Wednesday were slightly above the 176,000 private sector jobs created in December, a figure that was revised up by more than 50,000 jobs.

The largest increase last month was seen in large firms with more than 500 employees, where 69,000 new jobs were added, according to ADP.

Meanwhile medium-sized firms, with between 50 and 249 employees, saw job creation hit 53,000.

The services sector was the bright spark last month, creating 190,000 new jobs, with the bulk of them in the trade, transportation and utilities group as well as leisure and hospitality.

That growth was counteracted by a contraction in goods-producing jobs, with manufacturing seeing a loss of 13,000 jobs, according to ADP.

Annual pay gains continued to be greatest for job switchers, at a median rate of 6.8 percent last month. Those who remained in their jobs saw pay rise by 4.7 percent.

The picture for now, "is one of still substantial increases in jobs by a fast-growing economy but a slowing trend in job creation," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief US economist Samuel Tombs wrote in a note to clients.

"Today's figures do not upset that trend," he added.

Recent Stories

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the k ..

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against In ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

3 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

4 hours ago
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

4 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

5 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

5 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

6 hours ago

More Stories From World