US private sector hiring picks up in January: ADP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The US private sector added more jobs than anticipated in January, payroll firm ADP said Wednesday, as consumer-facing job creation surged.

Private sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs last month, ADP said in a statement, sharply above the market consensus of 155,000, according to Briefing.com.

"We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market," said Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist. "Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production."

The figures published Wednesday were slightly above the 176,000 private sector jobs created in December, a figure that was revised up by more than 50,000 jobs.

The largest increase last month was seen in large firms with more than 500 employees, where 69,000 new jobs were added, according to ADP.

Meanwhile medium-sized firms, with between 50 and 249 employees, saw job creation hit 53,000.

The services sector was the bright spark last month, creating 190,000 new jobs, with the bulk of them in the trade, transportation and utilities group as well as leisure and hospitality.

That growth was counteracted by a contraction in goods-producing jobs, with manufacturing seeing a loss of 13,000 jobs, according to ADP.

Annual pay gains continued to be greatest for job switchers, at a median rate of 6.8 percent last month. Those who remained in their jobs saw pay rise by 4.7 percent.

The picture for now, "is one of still substantial increases in jobs by a fast-growing economy but a slowing trend in job creation," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief US economist Samuel Tombs wrote in a note to clients.

"Today's figures do not upset that trend," he added.