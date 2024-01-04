US private sector hiring up more than expected in December

The US private sector added more jobs than anticipated in December, payroll firm ADP said Thursday, signaling a strong labor market could continue to support the economy despite higher interest rates

The world's top economy saw private sector employment rise by 164,000 jobs in the final month of 2023, ADP said, significantly above November's revised 101,000 figure.

This was led by hiring in leisure and hospitality, although other areas like manufacturing faced losses.

"We're returning to a labor market that's very much aligned with pre-pandemic hiring," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement.

Wage growth slowed as well last month, with workers who stayed in their jobs seeing salaries rise 5.4 percent from a year ago -- a cooldown from the month prior.

The deceleration started in September 2022, the report noted.