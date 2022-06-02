US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic Growth in May - Payrolls Processor ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

US private sector jobs rose by just 128,000 in May, private payrolls processor ADP said on Thursday as it reported the smallest growth for a month in the near two-year long post-pandemic labor market recovery

"Under a backdrop of a tight labor market and elevated inflation, monthly job gains are closer to pre-pandemic levels," ADP's Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement accompanying the data. "The job growth rate of hiring has tempered across all industries, while small businesses remain a source of concern as they struggle to keep up with larger firms that have been booming as of late."

ADP data showed that small businesses with fewer that 50 workers took the biggest hit in May as they reduced payrolls by 91,000.

Leisure and hospitality, the sector originally hit most by COVID-19 restrictions before becoming the biggest growth component of the labor market, saw just 17,000 new hires last month.

The ADP data was in contrast to three other employment-related reports that surfaced this week.

US jobless claims fell for a second straight week, the Labor Department said earlier Thursday. Filing for unemployment insurance fell to 200,000 for the week ended May 27, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week which itself saw a decline of 8,000. Jobless claims rose in three prior weeks to that.

Private employment surveyor Challenger, Gray & Christmas also said on Thursday US-based employers announced 20,712 cuts in May, a 14.

7% decrease from the 24,286 announced in April. When compared to a year ago, last month's cuts were 15.8% lower than the 24,586 announced in May of 2021, Challenger said.

The employment surveyor also said that for January through May, US-based companies slashed 100,694 jobs, down 48% from the 192,185 cuts carried out through the same period in 2021. It was the lowest number of job cuts recorded in the first five months of the year since the firm began tracking monthly job cut announcements in 1993.

In a separate report issued Wednesday, the Labor Department said US job openings fell in April from the previous month's record high, but there were still nearly two vacancies for every jobless person that suggested continued difficulty among employers in finding and retaining workers.

The mixed reports on employment came ahead of Friday's all-important US non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to cite a total of 325,000 new jobs versus April's 428,000 and an unemployment rate of 3.5% versus the previous 3.6%.

Unemployment among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout that year. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the unemployment rate steadying at 3.6% for both March and April this year. The Federal Reserve defines a jobless rate of 4% and below as "maximum employment."