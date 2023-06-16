US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pattern of Using Excessive Force - AG

A federal investigation into the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities years before the controversial death that took place in 2020, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A Federal investigation into the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities years before the controversial death that took place in 2020, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"We found that MPD in the city of Minneapolis engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people and enforcement activities, violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech and discriminating its people with behavioral disabilities and responding to them when responding to them in crisis," Garland said during a press conference.

Justice Department officials added that they found that during stops involving Black and Native American people, Minneapolis police officers performed searches more frequently than during stops involving white people.

George Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States.