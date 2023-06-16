UrduPoint.com

US Probe In George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pattern Of Using Excessive Force - AG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 09:14 PM

US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pattern of Using Excessive Force - AG

A federal investigation into the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities years before the controversial death that took place in 2020, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A Federal investigation into the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities years before the controversial death that took place in 2020, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"We found that MPD in the city of Minneapolis engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people and enforcement activities, violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech and discriminating its people with behavioral disabilities and responding to them when responding to them in crisis," Garland said during a press conference.

Justice Department officials added that they found that during stops involving Black and Native American people, Minneapolis police officers performed searches more frequently than during stops involving white people.

George Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States.

Related Topics

Police Died George Minneapolis Houston United States May 2020

Recent Stories

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent pas ..

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

5 minutes ago
 Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Lon ..

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to ..

Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine - Lav ..

40 seconds ago
 GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

19 minutes ago
 Qualified coaches impart training to young athlete ..

Qualified coaches impart training to young athletes at SBP Summer Camps

43 seconds ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin Ameri ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin America, Caribbean tour

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.