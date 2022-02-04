US Probe Says 2021 Kabul Airport Bombing Was Single Blast, No Gun Shots Fired

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Pentagon investigation into the Islamic State-Khorasan's (terrorist group, banned in Russia) suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last August found that the attack was a single blast and no one was killed by gunfire from US or Afghan troops, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday.

"The investigation found that a single explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively direction ball bearings through a packed crowd and into our men and women at Abbey Gate," McKenzie said during a press briefing. "The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire, either US or Afghan."