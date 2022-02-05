UrduPoint.com

US Probe Says 2021 Kabul Airport Bombing Was Single Blast, No Gun Shots Fired

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Probe Says 2021 Kabul Airport Bombing Was Single Blast, No Gun Shots Fired

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Pentagon investigation into the Islamic State-Khorasan's (terrorist group, banned in Russia) suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last August found that the attack was a single blast and no one was killed by gunfire from US or Afghan troops, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday.

"The investigation found that a single explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively direction ball bearings through a packed crowd and into our men and women at Abbey Gate," McKenzie said during a press briefing. "The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire, either US or Afghan."

McKenzie said the investigation found that the ball bearings from the blast caused injuries in victims that looked like gun shot wounds.

US Army Brig. Gen. Lance Curtis, the lead investigator into the attack, said there is no evidence indicating the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) knew the IS-K suicide attack would take place.

Curtis said his team of investigators conducted 70 interviews with witnesses and collected 250 pieces of evidence during the investigation.

In 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government. Afghanistan has been gripped by a severe social and economic crisis ever since, with the country's foreign assets frozen.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Army United Nations Russia Pentagon Suicide Lead August September Women From Government Airport

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

5 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

7 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>