US Probes NASA, Boeing Lunar Lander Project Collusion Allegations - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The US government has launched an investigation into allegations that a senior NASA official improperly shared information about a lunar-lander project with a high-ranking Boeing executive, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Prosecutors are looking at contacts between the former head of NASA's human-exploration programs, Doug Loverro, and senior Boeing VP Jim Chilton, the report added, about bidding on the project.

Loverro allegedly warned Chilton that Boeing was going to be dropped from the list of potential contractors, the report said. Chilton then submitted a revised proposal.

Eventually three other companies won the contracts for the project with a total value of almost $1 billion, the report said.

