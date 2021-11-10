US Probes State of Alabama for Wastewater Disposal in Black Neighborhoods - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The US opened a civil rights investigation of whether the state and a local health department in Alabama discharged disease-infested wastewater in African-American communities, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The investigation... will examine whether the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lowndes County Health Department operate their onsite wastewater disposal program and infectious diseases and outbreaks program in a manner that discriminates against Black residents," the department said in a press release.

The investigation will also determine whether African-American residents are exposed to diseases such as hookworm infections that are associated with substandard sanitation systems, the release said.

The 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits recipients of Federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin, the release added.

The department's Civil Rights Division's is conducting this investigation with the support of the US Attorney's Office for the middle District of Alabama, according to the release.