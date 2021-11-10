UrduPoint.com

US Probes State Of Alabama For Wastewater Disposal In Black Neighborhoods - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Probes State of Alabama for Wastewater Disposal in Black Neighborhoods - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The US opened a civil rights investigation of whether the state and a local health department in Alabama discharged disease-infested wastewater in African-American communities, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The investigation... will examine whether the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lowndes County Health Department operate their onsite wastewater disposal program and infectious diseases and outbreaks program in a manner that discriminates against Black residents," the department said in a press release.

The investigation will also determine whether African-American residents are exposed to diseases such as hookworm infections that are associated with substandard sanitation systems, the release said.

The 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits recipients of Federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin, the release added.

The department's Civil Rights Division's is conducting this investigation with the support of the US Attorney's Office for the middle District of Alabama, according to the release.

Related Topics

From Race

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

27 seconds ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

46 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

1 hour ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

24 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.