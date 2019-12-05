UrduPoint.com
US Probing Alleged Iranian Missile Parts Aboard Stateless Vessel In Arabian Sea - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The United States is investigating alleged Iranian missile parts aboard a stateless vessel in the Arabian Sea recently discovered by the US Navy, Pentagon spokesperson Commander Sean Robertson said in a statement.

"On November 25th, a US warship conducted a flag verification boarding in the Arabian sea in accordance with international law of what was subsequently determined to be a stateless vessel, and discovered a cache of weapons and advanced missile components," Robertson said in the statement on Wednesday.

Robertson further said that an initial investigation indicated that the "advanced missile components" allegedly came from Iran. "A more thorough investigation is underway," he added.

The Associated Press reported, citing US officials, that the missile components were allegedly headed to rebels in Yemen.

Smuggling weapons into Yemen is prohibited under a UN Security Council resolution.

