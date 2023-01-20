US Probing Possible Trafficking of 50 Children Working at Slaughterhouse - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The US Federal government is investigating whether 50 children working at food slaughterhouses in the Midwest were illegally trafficked, NBC reported.

Investigators are interviewing the children, some as young as 13, to determine if there are any labor trafficking violations, the report said on Thursday, citing three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS, the report added, is not investigating the company that hired the children, Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), for human trafficking, but is trying to see if outside traffickers forced children to work for PSSI.

However, US authorities in a complaint in December said PSSI violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits "oppressive child labor," by illegally hiring minors, according to the report.