US Probing Single Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox, Person Does Not Pose Risk To Public - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The single confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States is being investigated and the person in question does not present risk to the public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  said in a release on Friday.

"The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States," the release said. "The patient is currently isolated and does not pose a risk to the public."

On May 17, the CDC said in a release a Massachusetts resident showed skin lesions that had several features suspicious for monkeypox, which prompted specialized Laboratory Response Network testing of swab specimens collected from the person. The test confirmed the patient was infected with a West African strain of monkeypox virus.  The CDC issued a health advisory to ask clinicians in the United States to be vigilant to the characteristic rash associated with monkeypox.

CDC also issued the recommendations for clinicians, saying that in case of identifying patients with a characteristic rash, monkeypox should be considered as a possible diagnosis.

"Appropriately collected samples can be sent to CDC or an appropriate Laboratory Response Network laboratory for testing by PCR," the said. "After diagnosis of monkeypox, begin contact tracing of individuals who may have been exposed to the patient while the patient was symptomatic. Contacts should be monitored for 21 days after their last date of contact with the patient."

CDC also said in its release that based on the information currently available, risk to the public appears low.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which is usually transmitted to people from wild animals, but also can be transmitted from human to human through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease fatality rate is ranging from 1% to 10%.

