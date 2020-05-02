US Probing Texas Universities' Ties With Wuhan Lab at Center of COVID-19 Theory - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States' Department of Education has requested the University of Texas System (UT System) to provide all records of gifts from or contracts with a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan that Washington is investigating as a possible origin of the coronavirus pandemic, the department's letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal showed on Friday.

The letter dated April 24 says that the UT System reported nearly $13 million worth of contracts with Chinese state-owned universities and tech giant Huawei between June 6, 2014, and June 3, 2019. The department, among other things, mentioned the UT's Galveston National Laboratory's "personnel exchanges focused on biosafety training" and "collaborative scientific investigations in biocontainment" with the Wuhan lab.

"It is not clear ... whether UT has in fact reported all gifts from or contracts with or relating to the Wuhan MCL, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and/or all other foreign sources, including agents and instrumentalities of the government of the Peoples' Republic of China," the letter stated.

It, in particular, asked the group of Texas universities to share documents related to any cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party, a number of Chinese universities and companies, including Huawei. It also sought information on the group's ties with the Wuhan lab's researcher Shi Zhengli, who specializes on SARS-like coronaviruses of bat origin, and the CEO of US videoconferencing startup Zoom, Eric Yuan, whose service has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

The US administration, including President Donald Trump himself, has repeatedly suggested that the virus had sprung out of a lab in Wuhan. China has refuted the allegations. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Thursday that intelligence assessments indicated a natural cause of the virus.