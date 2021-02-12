US Probing What Sickened Diplomatic Staff in Cuba - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States is working in identifying the causes that made the diplomatic personnel in Cuba sick, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The US government is working to determine what happened to our staff and their families and to ensure the wellbeing and health of our officials going forward," Price said. "That investigation remains underway. It remains a high priority."