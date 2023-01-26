UrduPoint.com

US Probing Whether Southwest Airlines Sold Too Many Flights In Holiday Meltdown - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is investigating whether Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holidays was a result of the company selling more flights than it could realistically handle, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The report said on Wednesday, according to a DOT spokesperson, that the agency is in the initial phase of its investigation into Southwest Airlines' breakdown in operations last month that left many customers stranded following numerous delays.

The Transportation Department is working to determine if Southwest Airlines engaged in unfair and deceptive practices by offering unrealistic flight schedules, the report added.

A record winter storm grounded thousands of flights nationwide ahead of Christmas, but while most airlines recovered, Southwest continued canceling flights due to system and operational issues, upending holiday travel plans for thousands of fliers. Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between December 21 and December 31,

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines announced a management turnover across several departments in an effort to resolve operational issues that forced the holiday meltdown, US media reported.

Southwest Airlines said the cascading logistical failures cost the airline between $725 million and $825 million.

