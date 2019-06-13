UrduPoint.com
US Procures 6 Rotary Wing Aircraft To Meet Increased Special Forces Demands - Pentagon

Thu 13th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Boeing won nearly $200 million for six heavy-lift rotary wing helicopters to support increased US special forces activities, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $194,224,723... contract to procure six renew-build and one new-build MH-47G rotary wing aircraft," the release said on Wednesday.

"This action is required to sustain US Special Operations Forces... in light of increased SOF operational demands."

The majority of the work will be performed in Pennsylvania and Florida and paid with fiscal year 2019 funding, the release added.

The US House Armed Services Committee is pressing Congress to double funding for the CH-47F for fear of threatening Boeing's supply chain, Rotor and Wing magazine reported earlier this week.

