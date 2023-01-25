US Procuring 8 M88 Recovery Vehicles as Part of New Military Aid for Ukraine - SAO

The United States will acquire eight M88 recovery vehicles as part of its new military package for Ukraine, which will be provided in addition to the announced Abrams M1 main battle tanks, senior Biden administration officials told reporters on Wednesday

"In addition to the Abrams, we're also procuring eight M88 recovery vehicles as part of this package," the officials said.