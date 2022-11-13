US Prods Kiev to Consider 'Realistic' Priorities for Negotiations With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider a "realistic" negotiating stance at possible talks with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the diplomats, Sullivan conveyed the message that Zelenskyy and his officials should formulate realistic demands and priorities for talks, possibly reconsidering their stated goal of restoring control over Crimea, during a meeting in Kiev on November 4.

Washington also suggested that Kiev should demonstrate openness to the idea of negotiations with Russia to gain leverage.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict "will not happen again," among other things.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Moscow was not putting forward any preconditions for negotiations with Ukraine, but Kiev must show goodwill. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was "open for contacts," but Ukraine "has codified the non-continuation of negotiations."