US Producer of COVID-19 Serum Wins $750,000 Contract to Boost Output - Defense Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Plasma Technologies, a US producer of an immune serum to treat COVID-19 patients, will receive $750,000 to scale up production of a treatment produced from the blood of recovered victims, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"This award will provide the necessary funding to establish a proof of concept of activities on a larger scale, demonstrating the potential for a greater supply of available convalescent plasma for the nation's use," the release said.

The $750,000 grant targets a new plasma separation process developed and patented by Plasma Technologies, which results in higher yields of immunoglobulin and other plasma proteins, the release added.

Blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients helps victims survive the deadly disease by reprogramming an overwhelmed immune system.

The Defense Department's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Army Contracting Command to award the contract, the release said.

The deal is funded by the $2.2 trillion CAREs Act, the biggest US COVID-19 mitigation package approved thus far, according to the release.

