US Producer Prices Climb Further in June, Adding to Red-Hot Inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) US producer prices rose 1.1% in June, the Labor Department said Thursday as it reported another high inflation data that added to the Federal Reserve's challenge of curbing price growth without implementing excessive rate hikes.

"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.1 percent in June," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit of the Labor Department, said. Economists polled by US media forecast a 0.9% growth in the so-called PPI for June, the same as in May.

The annual PPI number reported by the Labor Department was more unsettling to the market. Producer prices rose 11.3% in the year June, the largest increase since a record 11.6% jump registered during the 12 months to March 2022, the department said.

"The market is having major worries about inflation and higher rates today and this won't help," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum.

The PPI data came on the heels of the more important Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday that showed a 9.1% rise in the year to June versus the annual 8.6% growth during the year to May.

The Federal Reserve has been trying to manage price growth without implementing excessive rate hikes.

But its task is becoming harder with each galloping print on inflation.

Many economists say the Federal Reserve kept rates "too low for too long" and could push the United States into a recession in its fight to bring inflation under control quickly.

The Fed left interest rates at between zero and 0.25% for two years during the pandemic and only raised them this year in March this year. It began with a hike of 25 basis points, or quarter-percentage point, then raised it by 50 basis points, or a half percentage point, in May. In June, it imposed an increase of 75 basis points, or three quarters of a percentage point � its highest in 28 years � bringing current rates to between 1.5% and 1.75%.

US gross domestic product, or GDP, already declined 1.6% in the first quarter. A negative second quarter GDP is all that is decided to send the economy into a recession.

Following the release of Wednesday's CPI data, market expectations for July's rate hike stand at 100 basis points, or full percentage point. If implemented, it would be a record rate hike for the Federal Reserve and one that is certain to further complicate its task of not landing the economy in a recession.