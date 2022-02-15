UrduPoint.com

US Producer Prices Up 1% In January As Inflation Stays High - Labor Dept. Data

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:38 PM

The US Producer Price Index grew more than expected in January as domestic producers received more for their output in a trend that looked set to exacerbate inflation growing at its fastest pace in 40 years, data from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Producer price Index grew more than expected in January as domestic producers received more for their output in a trend that looked set to exacerbate inflation growing at its fastest pace in 40 years, data from the Labor Department showed on Tuesday.

Final demand for the so-called PPI jumped 1% last month, after climbing 0.2% in December, and against the growth of 0.5% forecast for January by economists polled by US media, the data showed.

In the 12 months through January, the PPI grew by 9.7%, virtually unchanged from December. Economists had expected a 9.1% growth instead year-on-year for last month.

Core PPI, stripped of volatile food and energy prices, rose 8.3% in the 12 months to January, also virtually unchanged from December, and higher than the 7.9% forecast by economists.

"This is another dose of hot inflation data, including on month-over-month terms, including when excluding food and energy," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum.

"As this continues and spreads, it adds more and more pressure on companies to raise prices."

The US economic recovery from coronavirus shocks has led to runaway inflation as prices of goods and services rose from the lows of the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions, a hangover of the pandemic, have put further pressure on manufacturers, forcing them to pass costs on to retailers who, in turn, passed those on to consumers.

The economy grew 5.7% in 2021 after a 3.5% contraction in 2020. But inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, grew even faster, expanding by 7% in the 12 months to December and 7.5% in the year to January � both the fastest since 1982.

>