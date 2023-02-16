US Produces Discovery in Vinnik Case as Ordered by Court, With Limitations - Filing

US government prosecutors produced discovery in the criminal case against Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik as ordered by the court in December, but with limitations on certain items, a status report filed by the government said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US government prosecutors produced discovery in the criminal case against Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik as ordered by the court in December, but with limitations on certain items, a status report filed by the government said.

"The government has made eight discovery productions to defense counsel in this case, four of them since the last hearing," the status report, filed Wednesday, said. "With certain limitations as conveyed to defense counsel and described below, the government has produced the four categories of discovery as ordered by the Court."

In December, a US court ordered the government to produce discovery including search warrants and returns for digital data and financial records, devices and documents on their chain of custody, and documents related to French and Greek proceedings involving Vinnik.

The United States charged Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. The US accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

The government is still working to decrypt certain data from password-protected items, but informed Vinnik's defense attorneys that they can provide copies of the items in their original, encrypted state upon request, the filing said.

The government has not produced full images of all servers and network traffic obtained in their investigation due to their "voluminous" nature, the filing also said. However, the government has offered to make those items available to the defense for inspection and provide images of particular requested servers, the filing said.

Moreover, certain information related to confidential informants, undercover operations or sensitive investigations has been withheld, but to the extent such information is discoverable, it will be provided in advance of trial, the filing said.

The court is set to hold a status conference for Vinnik's case on Friday.