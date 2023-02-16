UrduPoint.com

US Produces Discovery In Vinnik Case As Ordered By Court, With Limitations - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 09:34 PM

US Produces Discovery in Vinnik Case as Ordered by Court, With Limitations - Filing

US government prosecutors produced discovery in the criminal case against Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik as ordered by the court in December, but with limitations on certain items, a status report filed by the government said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US government prosecutors produced discovery in the criminal case against Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik as ordered by the court in December, but with limitations on certain items, a status report filed by the government said.

"The government has made eight discovery productions to defense counsel in this case, four of them since the last hearing," the status report, filed Wednesday, said. "With certain limitations as conveyed to defense counsel and described below, the government has produced the four categories of discovery as ordered by the Court."

In December, a US court ordered the government to produce discovery including search warrants and returns for digital data and financial records, devices and documents on their chain of custody, and documents related to French and Greek proceedings involving Vinnik.

The United States charged Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. The US accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

The government is still working to decrypt certain data from password-protected items, but informed Vinnik's defense attorneys that they can provide copies of the items in their original, encrypted state upon request, the filing said.

The government has not produced full images of all servers and network traffic obtained in their investigation due to their "voluminous" nature, the filing also said. However, the government has offered to make those items available to the defense for inspection and provide images of particular requested servers, the filing said.

Moreover, certain information related to confidential informants, undercover operations or sensitive investigations has been withheld, but to the extent such information is discoverable, it will be provided in advance of trial, the filing said.

The court is set to hold a status conference for Vinnik's case on Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Traffic United States Cryptocurrency Money December Criminals All From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 A ..

US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 Amidst High Inflationary Levels ..

1 second ago
 LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bai ..

LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in terrorism case

2 seconds ago
 US Consul General visits Kasur

US Consul General visits Kasur

4 seconds ago
 Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

14 minutes ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.