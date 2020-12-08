US Productivity Falls to 4.6% in Third Quarter - Bureau of Labor Statistics

US productivity declined in the third quarter to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in the second quarter as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a statement accompanying the quarterly productivity data on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US productivity declined in the third quarter to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in the second quarter as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a statement accompanying the quarterly productivity data on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting daily life for the entire country," the statement said. "How COVID-19 pandemic and response efforts may affect key economic indicators produced by BLS will depend, in part, on efforts taken by our various data partners.

"

The BLS said gains in output, or share of goods and services produced, was little changed at 43.5 percent.

In addition, the BLS said hours worked were revised up slightly to 37.1 percent from 36.8 percent and the decline in unit-labor costs was lowered to 6.6 percent from 8.9 percent.

The US economy grew by 33.1 percent in the third quarter, after shrinking by 31.4 percent in the previous three months and 5 percent in the first quarter.