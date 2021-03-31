UrduPoint.com
US Progressive Groups Urge Biden To Cease 'Reckless' Rhetoric With Russia, Pursue Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A group of twenty seven US progressive and Democratic-leaning organizations on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to conduct constructive arms control negotiations with Russia instead of engaging in reckless rhetoric.

"As national organizations that advocate for diplomacy, arms control, disarmament and peace, we are deeply alarmed by the recent negative exchanges between leaders of the two countries with more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear warheads in their arsenals," the group said in a joint statement posted by RootsAction.org. "As Americans, we urge the Biden administration to stop participating in such reckless rhetorical exchanges and to instead vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with the Russian government."

The need for constructive bilateral talks to address the "clear and present dangers" of the nuclear arms race has never been more apparent, the group said.

"With great urgency, we call upon President Biden to make good on his stated commitment that 'diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,'" the statement said.

Progressive Democrats of America Executive Director Alan Minsky, in an accompanying statement, said the grassroots progressive base of the Democratic Party has "zero interest" in a bellicose foreign policy towards Russia or President Vladimir Putin.

Other notable signatories include People for Bernie, Justice Democrats, Blue America, Demand Progress, Veterans For Peace, Union of Concerned Scientists, Muslim Delegates and Allies Coalition, Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, US Palestinian Community Network, the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, among others.

Biden has recently publicly answered in the affirmative to a question whether he believes Putin is "a killer" and threatened that the Russian leader will "pay a price" for alleged election meddling, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. Russia recalled its ambassador from Washington for consultations over the comment.

