US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States has prohibited the sale or export of quantum computing services to any person located in Russia beginning on October 15 as part of the new sanctions package related to the Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

"Today, OFAC issued a determination pursuant to E.O. (executive order) 14071 prohibiting the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of quantum computing services to any person located in the Russian Federation. This prohibition will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on October 15, 2022," the Treasury Department said in a press release.