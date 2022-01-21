US Prohibits Transactions in PdVSA Bond by One More Year, Protecting CITGO From Seizure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday extended a block on transactions with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) 2020 8.5% bond by one more year, in a move that prevents creditors from seizing US-based petroleum refiner CITGO.

"Most recently, OFAC issued General License 5I on January 20, 2022, which further delays the effectiveness of the authorization in GL 5 until January 20, 2023," OFAC said in a press release. "As a result, during such period, transactions related to the sale or transfer of CITGO shares in connection with the PdVSA 2020 8.5 percent bond are prohibited, unless specifically authorized by OFAC."

The general license 5I, signed by OFAC Director Andrea Gacki, specified that it does not authorize other transactions and activities prohibited under Venezuela Sanctions Regulations even when enacted.

"To the extent an agreement may be reached on proposals to restructure or refinance payments due to the holders of the PdVSA 2020 8.5 percent bond, additional licensing requirements may apply. OFAC would encourage parties to apply for a specific license and would have a favorable licensing policy toward such an agreement," the press release said.

In 2019, the US Treasury took action to prevent Venezuelan creditors from taking control of PdVSA assets, among which was a US-based and most valuable asset, oil refinery Citgo with multiple locations in the country.