US Promises 'Decisive Response' to Any Iranian Attack on Iraq - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The United States will respond to any possible attack that Iran carries out against Iraqi military forces, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"We must also use this opportunity to remind Iran's leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies, or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat accused Tehran and its partners of conducting rocket attacks near Baghdad International Airport on December 9 and 11.

"Iran's proxies have recently conducted several attacks against bases where Iraqi Security Forces are co-located with US and International Coalition personnel," Pompeo said.

Pompeo urged Iran to respect the sovereignty of neighboring countries and cease its military support of third parties in Iraq and throughout the region