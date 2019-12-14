UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Promises 'Decisive Response' To Any Iranian Attack On Iraq - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Promises 'Decisive Response' to Any Iranian Attack on Iraq - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The United States will respond to any possible attack that Iran carries out against Iraqi military forces, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"We must also use this opportunity to remind Iran's leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies, or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat accused Tehran and its partners of conducting rocket attacks near Baghdad International Airport on December 9 and 11.

"Iran's proxies have recently conducted several attacks against bases where Iraqi Security Forces are co-located with US and International Coalition personnel," Pompeo said.

Pompeo urged Iran to respect the sovereignty of neighboring countries and cease its military support of third parties in Iraq and throughout the region

Related Topics

Attack Iran Iraq Tehran Baghdad United States December Top Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.