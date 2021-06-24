UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

US-Promoted Strategy on Indo-Pacific Aims at Deterring Russia, China - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific region promoted by the United States, India, Japan and Australia ” the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue ” is designed to deter Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The minister pointed to the imposition of bloc thinking on the Asia-Pacific region, noting that the region should be free from geopolitical games, especially given its importance as the locomotive of the world economy.

"Look at the so-called Indo-Pacific Strategy promoted by Washington, Australia and Japan, and already supported by NATO ... which is designed blatantly to belittle the constructive unifying role of ASEAN in the region in order to reformat it to contain China and isolate Russia," Lavrov said at Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

According to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy aims at creating a rule-based order in the region, as well as promoting freedom of navigation and free trade, in light of China's increased influence.

The annually-held MCIS gathers defense officials to discuss urgent issues and tendencies on the international military agenda. This year's edition involves representatives of defense departments, international organizations, and non-government experts from nearly 50 countries. The forum runs from June 22-24.

