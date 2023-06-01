MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States is thinking about its own presence on Europe's military market when it promotes so-called tank or fighter jet coalitions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The United States and its NATO allies continue to pump up the Kiev regime with modern types of weapons. ... It's no secret that the United States, promoting any kind of 'tank' or 'fighter' coalitions, is primarily concerned with expanding its own presence in the European arms market," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Foreign Ministry.