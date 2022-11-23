UrduPoint.com

US Promotes 'More Moderate' Approach Toward Russia In NATO - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:39 PM

The United States as a NATO member country has taken a "more moderate" stance towards Russia despite the calls from Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and former Yugoslavian states backing a zero-sum approach on Russia, the Euractiv news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources

According to the NATO source, traditional NATO allies, such as France, Turkey, Italy, and Greece are said to share the US's "more moderate" approach, while the United Kingdom has sided more with Eastern Europe on Russia. The source also expressed hope that Germany would play a more active role in the alliance's approach.

It added that Russia has been "extremely careful," especially in the Black Sea, to avoid accidents.

Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO's actions suggest that it is aimed at confrontation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the expansion of the alliance will not bring security to Europe and that NATO's enlargement is a form of aggression. At the same time, he noted that he does not consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO an existential threat to Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies - the collective West - imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied Ukraine with weapons and economic assistance worth billions of Dollars.

