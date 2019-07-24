US proposals on Syrian safe zone not satisfactory

Recent proposals by U.S. officials on the establishment of a safe zone in Syria fall short of what is needed, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday

ANKARA,TURKEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Recent proposals by U.S. officials on the establishment of a safe zone in Syria fall short of what is needed, Turkey 's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"New US proposals on a Syria safe zone are not at all satisfactory for Turkey," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference after meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, his Nicaraguan counterpart.

Cavusoglu went on to say that Ankara and Washington need to hammer an agreement as soon as possible, as Turkey has "run out of patience." In addition, Cavusoglu said the establishment of a long-awaited committee to revise Syria's constitution is on the horizon and might be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and James Jeffrey, the U.S. envoy to Syria, met in the capital Ankara and exchanged views. Military officials from both sides gathered on Wednesday and further discussed the issue of a safe zone in northern Syria.

Last Friday, Akar told acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper: "The only military force that is ready, competent, and appropriate for the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria is the Turkish Armed Forces." Esper was confirmed as defense secretary on Tuesday.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria -- Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- to purge the region of terrorist groups Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.