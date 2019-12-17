UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Proposes Rule Changes To Boost Organ Donations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:52 PM

US proposes rule changes to boost organ donations

The US on Tuesday proposed new rules to increase organ transplants, with greater financial incentives for living donors and measures to reduce the number of organs going to waste from deceased donors

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The US on Tuesday proposed new rules to increase organ transplants, with greater financial incentives for living donors and measures to reduce the number of organs going to waste from deceased donors.

It comes after President Donald Trump in July directed his administration to hold organ procurement organizations (OPOs) more accountable for the 20 patients who die each day waiting for a lifesaving donation and the 113,000 Americans on waitlists.

The United States is wasteful compared to other countries when it comes to organ donations: a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August found that the US rejects about 3,500 kidneys each year because of the donors' advanced age, even though 60 percent of these would be used in France where they prolong life and are useful especially for older recipients.

Related Topics

France Trump United States July August From

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

26 minutes ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

2 minutes ago

Arteta to travel with Man City for cup tie despite ..

2 minutes ago

Better working relationship among institutions imp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.