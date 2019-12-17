US proposes rule changes to boost organ donations

(@FahadShabbir)

The US on Tuesday proposed new rules to increase organ transplants, with greater financial incentives for living donors and measures to reduce the number of organs going to waste from deceased donors

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The US on Tuesday proposed new rules to increase organ transplants, with greater financial incentives for living donors and measures to reduce the number of organs going to waste from deceased donors.

It comes after President Donald Trump in July directed his administration to hold organ procurement organizations (OPOs) more accountable for the 20 patients who die each day waiting for a lifesaving donation and the 113,000 Americans on waitlists.

The United States is wasteful compared to other countries when it comes to organ donations: a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August found that the US rejects about 3,500 kidneys each year because of the donors' advanced age, even though 60 percent of these would be used in France where they prolong life and are useful especially for older recipients.