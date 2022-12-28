UrduPoint.com

US Proposes Several Meetings To Russia But Only One Materializes - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The Unites States has several times proposed that Moscow and Washington hold bilateral meetings, Russia has agreed, but so far only one, that is between the heads of the countries' special services, has taken place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"There have been several such informal proposals (about meetings) during this period.

We have agreed each time," Lavrov told Russian broadcaster Channel One, adding that only "one of them has materialized the meeting between (Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William) Burns and (Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey) Naryshkin in Ankara."

The Russian top diplomat also recalled that it had not been Russia that had interrupted the bilateral dialogue.

"We are not going to ask now 'Let's resume the dialogue,' this is not our tradition. Our tradition is to always respond to sound proposals," Lavrov added.

