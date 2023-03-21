UrduPoint.com

US Proposes Tax Credits For US Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:33 PM

US Proposes Tax Credits for US Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities - Treasury

The US Treasury announced Tuesday new tax credits to incentivize investments in facilities that either manufacture semiconductors or semiconductor manufacturing equipment, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The US Treasury announced Tuesday new tax credits to incentivize investments in facilities that either manufacture semiconductors or semiconductor manufacturing equipment, according to a release.

"Today, Treasury is taking steps that will mobilize investments in American semiconductor manufacturing, spurring job growth innovation for generations to come," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in the release.

The proposed credit would generally be equal to 25% of a taxpayer's qualified investment in a relevant facility.

The credit would be available for facilities that began construction after enactment of the CHIPS Act last August and placed in service after December 31, 2022.

The regulations include a claw-back measure of the full value of the credit if, within 10 years, the taxpayer or its affiliates engages in a significant transaction that materially expands the semiconductor manufacturing capacity of the taxpayer in a foreign country of concern.

Related Topics

Job August December

Recent Stories

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable ex ..

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable experiences and activities

7 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Me ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Mechanism But Currently Not Oper ..

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 PC Board reviews ongoing transactions

PC Board reviews ongoing transactions

4 minutes ago
 Ramazan Sasta Bazar to be established in Havelian

Ramazan Sasta Bazar to be established in Havelian

4 minutes ago
 NATO Delivered Over $70Bln of Military Support to ..

NATO Delivered Over $70Bln of Military Support to Ukraine So Far - Stoltenberg

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.