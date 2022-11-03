US Proposing Alternative Ways Forward With Russia on Possible Prisoner Swap - White House

The Biden administration continues to follow up with Russia about its prisoner swap offer for US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and is proposing alternative ways forward on this issue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Biden administration continues to follow up with Russia about its prisoner swap offer for US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and is proposing alternative ways forward on this issue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"I can also tell you that in the subsequent weeks despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the US government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre said.