US Proposing New UN Sanctions Against North Korea For Recent Missile Launches -Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States proposes to the United Nations to impose new sanctions on North Korea for six missile launches conducted by Pyongyang since September 21, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"On top of today's designations by @StateDept and @USTreasury, the U.S. is proposing @UN sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," the diplomat wrote on her Twitter page on late Wednesday.

