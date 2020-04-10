US Prosecutes Importer of Illegal Pesticide Claiming COVID-19 Protection - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Imports and internet sales of an illegal pesticide with eye-popping name "Toamit Virus Shut Out" resulted in the arrest and initial court appearance on charges of illegal importing, selling and mailing a prohibited bug killer as a protective shield against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The sale of this product not only violates several Federal laws, it also gives people a false hope. During a global crisis, like we are experiencing right now, it is incredibly dangerous and reckless to exploit people's fear for profit," acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Robert Hammer said in the release on Thursday.

Vicky Sun made her initial appearance on federal charges of illegally selling an unregistered pesticide, illegally importing the unregistered pesticide, and mailing a prohibited article on Tuesday following charges filed by the US Attorney's Office in the state of Georgia a day earlier, the release said.

Sun marketed the product named Toamit Virus Shut Out, through the online marketplace eBay, under the Names "Virus Shut Out" and "Stop the Virus," claiming it would help protect individuals from viruses.

Sun's promotional material stated the product's "main ingredient is ClO2, which is a new generation of widely effective and powerful fungicide recognized internationally at present.

Customers were told to "wear the product," according to the release, presumably by spraying it on their clothes.