UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prosecutes Importer Of Illegal Pesticide Claiming COVID-19 Protection - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Prosecutes Importer of Illegal Pesticide Claiming COVID-19 Protection - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Imports and internet sales of an illegal pesticide with eye-popping name "Toamit Virus Shut Out" resulted in the arrest and initial court appearance on charges of illegal importing, selling and mailing a prohibited bug killer as a protective shield against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The sale of this product not only violates several Federal laws, it also gives people a false hope. During a global crisis, like we are experiencing right now, it is incredibly dangerous and reckless to exploit people's fear for profit," acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Robert Hammer said in the release on Thursday.

Vicky Sun made her initial appearance on federal charges of illegally selling an unregistered pesticide, illegally importing the unregistered pesticide, and mailing a prohibited article on Tuesday following charges filed by the US Attorney's Office in the state of Georgia a day earlier, the release said.

Sun marketed the product named Toamit Virus Shut Out, through the online marketplace eBay, under the Names "Virus Shut Out" and "Stop the Virus," claiming it would help protect individuals from viruses.

Sun's promotional material stated the product's "main ingredient is ClO2, which is a new generation of widely effective and powerful fungicide recognized internationally at present.

Customers were told to "wear the product," according to the release, presumably by spraying it on their clothes.

Related Topics

Internet Sale Georgia From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

4 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

3 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.