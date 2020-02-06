Prosecutors in the United States have requested a four-year prison sentence over alleged money laundering for Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk, who has been in the US custody since this past summer, Sputnik has learned from the prosecution's memo submitted to the court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Prosecutors in the United States have requested a four-year prison sentence over alleged money laundering for Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk, who has been in the US custody since this past summer, Sputnik has learned from the prosecution's memo submitted to the court.

Terada was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the US in June of last year on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering while in the US from 2013-2016. In December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.

According to the text, the prosecution believes that Mira Terada and her former spouse, US national Aleth Terada, have sold some $78,000 worth of cocaine to two unnamed individuals. The court has found that the woman traveled with an accomplice in a car carrying some 2 Pounds of cocaine.

Given the defendant's partial guilty plea, the prosecutors have requested the shortest possible imprisonment term prescribed for money laundering - from the 46 to 57 months range - which comes down to 3 years and 10 months. Agreeing to a deal with the prosecution, Terada sidestepped a more serious sentence she could otherwise get for drug trafficking.

The hearing on her case is scheduled for Friday with the final verdict to follow.

Terada's former husband, who was hiding from the prosecution in Mira's apartment in St.Petersburg, was legally expelled from Russia last October. He is currently wanted in the US on charges of large-scale drug trafficking.