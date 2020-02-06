UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prosecution Asks 4-Year Sentence Over Money Laundering For Russia's Mira Terada

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:07 PM

US Prosecution Asks 4-Year Sentence Over Money Laundering for Russia's Mira Terada

Prosecutors in the United States have requested a four-year prison sentence over alleged money laundering for Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk, who has been in the US custody since this past summer, Sputnik has learned from the prosecution's memo submitted to the court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Prosecutors in the United States have requested a four-year prison sentence over alleged money laundering for Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk, who has been in the US custody since this past summer, Sputnik has learned from the prosecution's memo submitted to the court.

Terada was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the US in June of last year on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering while in the US from 2013-2016. In December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.

According to the text, the prosecution believes that Mira Terada and her former spouse, US national Aleth Terada, have sold some $78,000 worth of cocaine to two unnamed individuals. The court has found that the woman traveled with an accomplice in a car carrying some 2 Pounds of cocaine.

Given the defendant's partial guilty plea, the prosecutors have requested the shortest possible imprisonment term prescribed for money laundering - from the 46 to 57 months range - which comes down to 3 years and 10 months. Agreeing to a deal with the prosecution, Terada sidestepped a more serious sentence she could otherwise get for drug trafficking.

The hearing on her case is scheduled for Friday with the final verdict to follow.

Terada's former husband, who was hiding from the prosecution in Mira's apartment in St.Petersburg, was legally expelled from Russia last October. He is currently wanted in the US on charges of large-scale drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Car United States Finland Money June October December Women 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Jamshed Dasti arrested

10 minutes ago

Beijing to Keep Taiwan Updated on Situation Over C ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan's Spokesman Slams European Parliament for ..

4 minutes ago

Austria's OMV Invested About $770Mln Into Nord Str ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges International Commu ..

11 minutes ago

Second Coronavirus Patient in South Korea Makes Fu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.