Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Prosecution Sees $1.5Mln in Damages to Capitol From January 6 Unrest - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US prosecutors appraised damages to the Capitol from the January 6 unrest at almost $1.5 million and solicit restitutions from defendants in the case, the Washington Post reported.

The report quoted on Thursday a plea agreement with Paul Hodgkins from Florida who acknowledged that "the riot... caused as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol."

According to several defense lawyers, the US attorney's office in Washington, DC, seeks to require restitution of $2,000 in each felony case and $500 in each misdemeanor case, the report said.

On January 6, a group of former US President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory in several US states Tramp claimed were illegitimate. In the four months since the event, about 440 individuals have been arrested with more than 125 charged on charges of trespassing, impeding law enforcement and assaulting a police officer.

