US Prosecutors Accuse Billionaire Epstein Of Harassing Witnesses Tied To Sex Abuse Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

US Prosecutors Accuse Billionaire Epstein of Harassing Witnesses Tied to Sex Abuse Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US prosecutors have accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of trying to persuade witnesses not to testify against him over sex trafficking allegations.

On Monday, Federal prosecutors indicted Epstein on charges of running a sex-trafficking operation that lured dozens of underage girls to sex parties in his New York mansion and his estate in Florida between 2002 and 2005.

"The defendant [Epstein] was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations," the prosecutors said in a court document as quoted by The New York Times after the hearing on Friday.

Epstein wired some $350,000 to two people who might testify against him during the trial, according to the report.

Earlier on Friday, US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta announced his resignation after public pressure for his role in approving Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement. As a US attorney in Florida, Acosta secured a plea deal that resulted in an 18-month sentence for Epstein.

