US Prosecutors Agree With Gen. Flynn Request, Say Probation Sentence 'Acceptable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US prosecutors on Wednesday evening agreed with the nominal sentence of probation requested by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying that it is "acceptable."

"[The government] agreed with the defendant that a sentence of probation is a reasonable sentence," the prosecutors said in a notice for the US District court for the District of Columbia published in court database.

On January 22, Flynn's lawyers requested a sentence of probation and community service for their client.

"Given his extraordinary service and cooperation, a sentence of probation and community service is warranted," the lawyers said.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.

President Donald Trump has denied any collusion with Russia and called the allegation was a political witch hunt intended to reverse results of the 2016 presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly said Russia does not interfere in the US political system and the allegations of collusion were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from instances of election fraud and corruption.