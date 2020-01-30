UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prosecutors Agree With Gen. Flynn Request, Say Probation Sentence 'Acceptable'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Prosecutors Agree With Gen. Flynn Request, Say Probation Sentence 'Acceptable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US prosecutors on Wednesday evening agreed with the nominal sentence of probation requested by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying that it is "acceptable."

"[The government] agreed with the defendant that a sentence of probation is a reasonable sentence," the prosecutors said in a notice for the US District court for the District of Columbia published in court database.

On January 22, Flynn's lawyers requested a sentence of probation and community service for their client.

"Given his extraordinary service and cooperation, a sentence of probation and community service is warranted," the lawyers said.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.

President Donald Trump has denied any collusion with Russia and called the allegation was a political witch hunt intended to reverse results of the 2016 presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly said Russia does not interfere in the US political system and the allegations of collusion were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from instances of election fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Lawyers Hillary Clinton Trump Columbia United States January FBI 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

4 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

4 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.