US Prosecutors Allege Honduras President Received Bribes From Drug Lords

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) New York prosecutors on Wednesday during a hearing of the case of the brother of the Honduran president, Juan Antonio Hernandez, said that Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman had personally gave $1 million in bribes to him, so that the Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez could later receive them.

"The defendant was protected by and had access to his brother, the current sitting president of Honduras, a man who himself has received millions of Dollars in drug money bribes _ bribes he received from some of the largest cocaine traffickers in the world, bribes he received from men like 'El Chapo' and the Sinaloa cartel who personally delivered $1 million to the defendant for his brother," Prosecutor Jason Richman said as quoted by The Washington Post.

The Honduran president has been labeled a co-conspirator in the case, but he has not been charged.

Orlando Hernandez called these allegations absurd and ridiculous.

"In fact, the prosecutor did not say that the president had received anything. The claim itself is 100 percent false, absurd and ridiculous ... this is less serious than Alice in Wonderland," the president said on Twitter.

Antonio Hernandez is charged with transporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine to the United States, involvement in murders and illegal possession of weapons. He was arrested in 2018 at the Miami airport.

According to the lawyer of the defendant, the prosecutors have no evidence or documents of defendant's receiving money from the drug lord, and the case is based on evidence from drug dealers seeking revenge on the president and his brother.

In July, a US Federal judge sentenced El Chapo to life in prison plus 30 years. Guzman was a principal leader of the Sinaloa Cartel responsible for importing and distributing vast quantities of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States.