US Prosecutors Ask For Additional 7 Days Before Sentencing Russian Klyushin - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US prosecutors have requested an additional week before sentencing Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, Klyushin's lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Prosecutors asked for an additional 7 days," Nemtsev said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a US court canceled the sentencing of Klyushin until further notice. Nemtsev told Sputnik that the defense for Klyushin is now awaiting a new date for his sentencing.

Earlier this year, a jury in Boston found Klyushin guilty of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

