Open Menu

US Prosecutors Asking For 14 Years In Prison For Russia's Klyushin - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

US Prosecutors Asking for 14 Years in Prison for Russia's Klyushin - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US government is asking for a 14-year prison sentence for Russian national Vladislav Klyushin convicted of hack-and-trade charges, according to a sentencing memorandum.

A court in Boston is expected to sentence Klyushin on September 7. In February, the Russian national was convicted by a Federal jury on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. He pleads not guilty.

"The government respectfully requests that the Court sentence Klyushin to a term of 168 months in prison and three years of supervised release, and to pay a $5,000,000 fine and restitution totaling $8,285,314.36 under 18 U.S.C. § 3663A," Assistant US Attorney Seth B. Kosto said in the memorandum filed on Wednesday.

The court should separately allow for forfeiture totaling $36,600,000 and permit the government to forfeit as substitute assets certain deposits the government has restrained in the Republic of Cyprus, the filing said.

The sentence sought by the government is somewhat below the applicable guidelines range, but above the typical sentences imposed in white-collar cases in the District of Massachusetts, it said.

The government believes that a sentence for the defendant will likely be "meaningfully shorter" given the significant credit that white-collar defendants typically earn for good behavior and under the First Step Act, according to the filing.

Defending the request for the years-long sentence, the filing said that Klyushin and his co-conspirators "earned tens of millions of Dollars in illicit profits and inflicted millions of dollars in actual damages."

Klyushin had every reason not to offend, according to the prosecutor. He was "not destitute or depressed" when he committed the crimes, but was rather a "millionaire business owner who traveled in the highest echelons of Russian society," the memorandum said.

The court's sentence should make clear that "hackers and traders who would victimize U.S. companies and securities markets from abroad will, if caught, spend meaningful portions of their lives in prison," the memorandum concluded.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the US later that year.

Related Topics

Business Russia Fine Boston Switzerland Cyprus February March September Market From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

37 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

16 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World