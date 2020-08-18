US Prosecutors Charge Ex-CIA Officer With Spying for China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US prosecutors have charged a former Central intelligence Agency (CIA) officer with spying for the Chinese government, NBC reported on Monday citing court documents.

The 67-year-old Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, who is a 15-year veteran of the CIA, has been charged for violating US espionage laws after he sold confidential information from the US intelligence community to the Chinese government, the report said.

The report said 12 years after Ma retired in 1989, he met with at least five officers of China's Ministry of State Security in Hong Kong, where he disclosed highly classified national defense information.

Ma gave the Chinese officers the identities of CIA officers and human assets, the agency's methods for communicating covertly and other information about CIA's internal organization, the report said.

Moreover, Ma began to work as a Chinese linguist in the FBI's field office in Honolulu, Hawaii, and used his security clearance to copy or photograph classified documents about guided missile and weapons systems, among other classified information that he provided to Chinese officials, the report added.

Ma had a relative who also worked for the CIA and later spied for China, according to the report.